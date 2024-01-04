Authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ death of Waupun man

FILE: Police lights
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are calling the death of a Waupun man suspicious.

Waupun Police and local EMS responded to a call at around 4:51 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 100 block of West Brown Street. A 74-year-old man was found dead in the home. The Dodge County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Investigators determined his death was suspicious. Authorities didn’t immediately release any further details on the circumstances that led them to believe the death was suspicious.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Laboratory was contacted to assist with processing the crime scene.

Authorities continue to investigate.

