Appleton school teaching students how A.I. can be used in classrooms

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The New Valley Charter School in Appleton, which serves grades 7 through 12, is embracing the use of AI in the classroom to teach students how it can help, but also how to use it ethically.

When the AI program Chat GPT was introduced in the fall of 2022, it immediately raised red flags in education, sparking fears that cheating would run rampant, many schools banned the use of it.

But a study done by Stanford University this past fall, surveying 40 high schools around the country, showed that those students were not cheating at a different rate than before Chat GPT was available. And a Forbes study in October showed that 60% of the 500 educators they surveyed are using A.I. in their classrooms

Concerns still exist, but constructive use of the technology also exists. Dr. Burke Wallace, teacher and advisor at the Valley New School in Appleton, explains more in the video above.

