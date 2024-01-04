Ann Retzlaff found competent to face trial for fleeing police, skipping court dates

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The case against the former owner of Annie’s Campground, who’s accused of fleeing police and missing court dates, will proceed. A judge found Ann Retzlaff mentally competent Thursday to face trial on the charges.

The court previously set aside three days for a jury trial starting January 23.

The judge ordered a competency exam for Retzlaff last month at the request of her attorney. Prosecutors had no objection.

Retzlaff was arrested after refusing to pull over for a Menominee County deputy. According to the criminal complaint, the chase continued into Shawano County with four squad cars in pursuit. She drove over two sets of stop sticks and continued driving on four deflating tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

When she refused orders to get out of her truck, officers tried to open the passenger door and she drove off. Law enforcement officers set up a road block to stop her, and a lieutenant broke the driver’s side window of Retzlaff’s truck with a baton to force her out. She told officers as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement” that they didn’t know the constitution, the complaint says.

Retzlaff is charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of a vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer. The charges carry up to 23 years in prison together. She’s also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. She’s also charged with felony bail jumping for failing to show up at numerous court dates since she was charged in 2021.

When the judge at Thursday’s hearing asked if any victims were present and wanted to speak, Retzlaff responded, “Yes.” The judge said he meant victims named in the complaints, not the defendant.

Retzlaff faces separate charges in Sauk County, where she’s accused of filing false liens against the owner of the company that bought her campground, the receiver who managed the property, and employees of the bank that foreclosed on the campground.

She has a three-day jury trial in Sauk County in March.

