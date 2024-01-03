This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts

Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.
Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Darts isn’t usually a sport that makes international headlines, but the performance of one British teenager is hard to ignore.

At just 16 years old, Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.

He burst onto the scene as the PDC World Darts Championship kicked off in London in December and is continuing to dominate the competition.

Littler took out former champion Rob Cross with ease Tuesday night to secure his place in Wednesday night’s final at North London’s Alexandra Palace, as synonymous with darts as Wimbledon is with tennis.

Littler is the youngest ever player to feature in a semi-final.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath to see if he makes history in tonight’s final against world number three player Luke Humphries.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
Several people hurt and displaced by Kiel apartment fire

Latest News

Crash in Manitowoc County
Multiple people died in separate I-43 crashes in Manitowoc County during holiday week
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home
Philip Slezewski is charged with a crash that killed his wife and his mother and injured 2...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery