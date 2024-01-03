Study: Smoking makes the brain smaller

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A study says smoking can shrink your brain.

We’ve all heard medical and health experts saying how bad smoking can be for your lungs, but this study by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis explains why smokers are at a high-risk of age-related cognitive decline.

Researchers analyzed over 32,000 people, looking at their smoking history, genetics, and size of their brains.

They found the more someone smoked per day, the smaller his or her brain volume was.

The study did find there’s a genetic predisposition that leads to smoking, which in turn leads to a smaller brain.

The short of it is, researchers found smoking is really bad for your brain.

They say a smaller brain coincides with aging, and that’s a concern since smoking and aging are both risk factors for dementia -- and smoking causes the brain to age prematurely.

It’s also important to note brain shrinkage is irreversible. But details in the study say you can avoid further damage by quitting smoking. If you need help, it’s a conversation to have with your doctor.

