Sheboygan Police investigate deaths of two people

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people found Wednesday morning.

Police responded just before 10:40 a.m. to a home in the 500 Block of Euclid Avenue after a neighbor reported that they had not seen their neighbors since Monday and that there was a note taped to the mailbox.

The police department said when officers arrived, a note to the Sheboygan Police was located with a key to allow officers into the residence. When the officers entered the home, they found the bodies of a 66-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife.

Preliminary investigation shows that both died of gunshot wounds. Also found were instructions for funeral arrangements and the firearm believed to be involved. The deaths remain under investigation at this time and no other details are available for release.

The Sheboygan Police Department does not believe the general public is in any danger.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.