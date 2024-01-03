Shawano County man arrested on 81 criminal charges, accused of making his own guns

A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a large stash of guns.(Shawano County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a large stash of guns.

Of the dozens of charges Kyle Matsche faces, more than 70 of them are for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded on December 19 to Matsche’s family farm for a physical disturbance between Matsche and some family members.

Family members were trying to restrain Matsche so he wouldn’t harm himself or others; according to the complaint, they said he was high on drugs.

While there, the deputies noticed an AR-15-type weapon and a Glock-type pistol with no serial numbers. The complaint said an officer was told Matsche builds guns as a hobby.

Matsche was convicted on felony bail-jumping charges several times between 2008 and 2010, which means he’s banned from having firearms.

Officers obtained a search warrant and the complaint said they found 46 long guns, 23 handguns, and 1,315 pounds of ammunition. The complaint said they also found a bag with drug paraphernalia that tested positive for fentanyl.

Federal ATF plans to take over the case. For now, the case is in county circuit court, where Matsche appeared on Dec. 26, and bond was set at $750,000. The next hearing is a status conference on January 30.

