Rep. Gallagher leads effort to keep sturgeon off endangered list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will decide by June 30th whether or not to add lake sturgeon to the Endangered Species List.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are a little over a month away from the start of the sturgeon spearing season and we are a little less than 6 months away from a decision that could threaten future sturgeon spearing seasons.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will decide by June 30th whether or not to add lake sturgeon to the Endangered Species List.

But Wisconsin, and particularly the Lake Winnebago population of sturgeon is healthy, so lawmakers want the fish kept off the Endangered Species List. They estimate the spearing season is also worth $3.5 million to the economy on an annual basis

Congressman Mike Gallagher sent a letter last month making that case and it was signed by other Republican congressmen, along with Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Congressman Mike Gallagher shares his thoughts in the video above.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
Several people hurt and displaced by Kiel apartment fire

Latest News

House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day,...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day,...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say
Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
UPDATE: Fatal crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence