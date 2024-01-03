Public memorial service announced for Herb Kohl

ARCHIVO - Herb Kohl, dueño de los Bucks de Milwaukee, recibe el aplauso de los aficionados...
ARCHIVO - Herb Kohl, dueño de los Bucks de Milwaukee, recibe el aplauso de los aficionados durante un partido ante los Hawks de Atlanta, el 16 de abril de 2014 (AP Foto/Morry Gash, ARCHIVO)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The public memorial service for former U.S. Senator and Bucks owner Herb Kohl will be held next week, WISN reported.

The service will be at Fiserv Forum at noon on Jan. 12. Access will be through the main entrance on Herb Kohl Way.

Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin, purchasing the Bucks to keep them from leaving town, and spending generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.”

Kohl died on Dec. 27 at age 88. His death was announced by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, which did not give a cause but said he died after a brief illness.

Memorial donations can be made at:

  • LaFollette School of Public Affairs
  • Milwaukee Jewish Federation
  • Wisconsin Teachers’ Classroom Projects

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
Several people hurt and displaced by Kiel apartment fire

Latest News

Vehicle crash in Grand Chute
Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson
Appleton Police chief addresses safety after downtown shooting
Philip Slezewski is charged with a crash that killed his wife and his mother and injured 2...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day,...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say
A Holy Eucharist was stolen from the Oshkosh Adoration Chapel located at the Most Blessed...
Holy Eucharist reported stolen from Oshkosh Adoration Chapel