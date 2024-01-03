Public memorial service announced for Herb Kohl

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The public memorial service for former U.S. Senator and Bucks owner Herb Kohl will be held next week, WISN reported.

The service will be at Fiserv Forum at noon on Jan. 12. Access will be through the main entrance on Herb Kohl Way.

Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin, purchasing the Bucks to keep them from leaving town, and spending generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.”

Kohl died on Dec. 27 at age 88. His death was announced by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, which did not give a cause but said he died after a brief illness.

Memorial donations can be made at:

LaFollette School of Public Affairs

Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Wisconsin Teachers’ Classroom Projects

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.