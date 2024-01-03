Phoenix newcomer Reynolds leading the way in Wicks' first season

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Newcomer Noah Reynolds already feels right at home in Green Bay, and leads the Phoenix in both points and assists.

The Wyoming transfer was named Horizon League Player of the Week after posting 39 points against Wright State, which was at the time the most points scored in Division I this season. Then following up that performance with 27 points against Robert Morris Green Bay’s third straight win.

Reynolds biggest impact thus far might be off the court as the Phoenix transition under new head coach Sundance Wicks, who coached the sophomore guard as an assistant last season.

“Those previous relationships, previous relationships with guys or even knowing people in their circle. Guys that you’ve seen in their circle before. You recruit guys that are familiar. That helps with speeding up the process of growth, and recognition, and awareness, acceptance. It’s like, my old collge coach Tom Meyer used to say, ‘true fiends you don’t have to weight your thoughts or measure your words.’ If you’ve got to weight your thoughts and measure what you’re going to say and measure your words and figure out just the way to say it, you’re losing time at becoming great,” said Sundance Wicks.

The head coach also crediting Reynold’s work ethic as a key to his early success with the Phoenix. Something the guard pointed to as well after being named Horizon League Player of the Week.

“That’s just the fruits of my labor, to be honest with you. I stayed in the summer and shot 1,430 makes a week. Which is ten thousand in the week, I believe. So, just little things like that helped me elevate my game and stay sharp,” said Noah Reynolds.

Green Bay will hit the road for their next three games as they look to build on their 3-1 start in conference. Starting with a trip to face Detroit Mercy on Thursday.

