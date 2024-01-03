PASSING LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A coating of snow is possible into Wednesday. Stow the shovel, grab a snow brush.
By David Ernst
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds continue through the night and a few passing snow flakes or icy drizzle can’t be totally ruled out. We’ll have a few snow showers around on Wednesday as a cold front passes. Only a dusting is expected for those that see it. It’ll stay blustery on Wednesday, but highs should get back into the mid 30s.

Thursday looks a little colder with highs in the upper 20s, but mild January weather returns for Friday and into the weekend. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some flakes Friday night, and again on Sunday, but it won’t amount to much. Skies will be cloudy during the Packers-Bears game, with temperatures in the lower half of the 30s.

We also want to give you a FIRST ALERT to what looks like a potential winter storm moving through the region around Tuesday and Wednesday NEXT WEEK. While the exact track is unknown, it seems that accumulating snow is most likely from the Fox Valley and to the SOUTHEAST. Regardless of how much snow we get, the storm system will surely bring us gusty north winds and tumbling temperatures... Stay tuned.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Plenty of clouds. Less wind. A few flakes or icy drizzle. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... Only a thin coating. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder, but seasonable. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy again. Night snow showers in the NORTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild for January. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow possible... mainly early. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late-night snow develops. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... possibly mixed with rain. Blustery. HIGH: 34

