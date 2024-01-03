Oshkosh Police looking for missing person: Aaron Daily

Aaron Daily
Aaron Daily(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say 27-year-old Aaron Daily is being reported missing. Authorities say he was last seen on the evening of December 24th, 2023.

He was last seen in the 700 block of Wisconsin St, wearing a distinctive black and orange puffy jacket with the number 8 on the back with black jeans and white shoes with red soles.

Police say concerns for his well-being have grown and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

If you have seen Aaron Daily or have any information that may assist in locating him, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or reach out to Detective Vang at 920-236-5741.

