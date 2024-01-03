Officials searching for suspects after catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts Manitowoc
Catalytic converter thefts Manitowoc(Ascend Services Inc.)
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nonprofit organization that serves youth and adults with special needs is calling on the public for help to catch a thief who put one of their main trucks out of commission.

Ascend Services in Manitowoc says in early December someone cut the catalytic converter off their main production box truck. They’ve been reviewing hours of surveillance footage to try and get a potential description of a person or a car. The truck hit is one that allows ascend to do a big part of their workforce solutions program, which involves picking up product from businesses and dropping off the finished job on time.

The estimated cost of the damage is between $11,000-16,000. Insurance should cover at least part of that, but leaders say associated costs are adding up.

”It’s really hard to fathom why anybody would steal anybody’s catalytic converter let you know a nonprofit who serves people with disabilities. I just can’t understand that,” said Deanna Genske, the Executive Director of Ascend Services Inc.

Manitowoc Police and Ascend Services are calling on the community to help provide information. The nonprofit also says donations would greatly help them recover at this time.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
Several people hurt and displaced by Kiel apartment fire
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Reflections at Moraine Ridge has not had a new resident in almost a year and won't be changing...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge
New state law allows wineries to stay open until bar time
New state law allows wineries to stay open until bar time