Officials searching for suspects after catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nonprofit organization that serves youth and adults with special needs is calling on the public for help to catch a thief who put one of their main trucks out of commission.

Ascend Services in Manitowoc says in early December someone cut the catalytic converter off their main production box truck. They’ve been reviewing hours of surveillance footage to try and get a potential description of a person or a car. The truck hit is one that allows ascend to do a big part of their workforce solutions program, which involves picking up product from businesses and dropping off the finished job on time.

The estimated cost of the damage is between $11,000-16,000. Insurance should cover at least part of that, but leaders say associated costs are adding up.

”It’s really hard to fathom why anybody would steal anybody’s catalytic converter let you know a nonprofit who serves people with disabilities. I just can’t understand that,” said Deanna Genske, the Executive Director of Ascend Services Inc.

Manitowoc Police and Ascend Services are calling on the community to help provide information. The nonprofit also says donations would greatly help them recover at this time.

