“Murphy in the Morning” co-hosts Katie & Nick move to KISS FM to join Otis Day

Morning drive co-host Nick Vitrano (left), Action 2 News anchor Tammy Elliot (center), and morning drive co-host Katie Scherk at WIXX (file image). Katie & Nick are moving down the dial to competitor KISS FM.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fans wondering what would happen to morning drive hosts Katie & Nick after “Murphy in the Morning” retired will find them moving down the dial.

Otis Day announced Katie Schurk and Nick Vitrano are joining his morning show on 95.9 KISS FM.

Schurk and Vitrano left WIXX in early December after working there for 20 years and 21 years, respectively. At the time, they said they wanted to keep their exit quiet so it wouldn’t intrude on the news of Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years.

Day indicated his co-hosts started at KISS FM on Wednesday.

Schurk and Vitrano have a non-compete clause from their work at WIXX, so you won’t hear them on the radio waves until it expires or it’s resolved by the radio stations. KISS FM is owned by Woodward Community Media. WIXX is owned by Midwest Communications.

Day is another WIXX alum, working there for 24 years until leaving in 2022. He joined KISS FM this past November. His show airs weekday mornings from 5 to 9.

In a statement, Day said, “Since I started at KISS FM, the overwhelming request from the community has been to bring my friends Katie and Nick back to the radio. I am incredibly excited that Woodward trusted me to jump at this opportunity. I’m excited that Katie and Nick still had their headphones available.”

