Man accused in Fond Du Lac County grass, field arsons enters plea

Fond du Lac County man accused of multiple arson fires(Fond du Lac County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man facing multiple charges for arson in Fond du Lac County entered a plea in court Wednesday.

Daniel Enright was charged in May with five counts of intentionally setting fire to another’s land and two counts of arson of property other than a building.

Enright pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple counts, while other counts were dismissed but read in. Sentencing is scheduled for March 1 at 130 p.m.

The first suspicious fire was investigated in March 2020. Eventually, an investigation led officers to Enright in February 2023, where a criminal complaint said he admitted to lighting fires in the area over the last three years.

The criminal complaint states Enright told investigators he lit fires to relieve stress, which included the birth of his child three years ago. The criminal complaint also states Enright admitted to starting one of the fires after arguing with his fiancée. According to the criminal complaint, the fires were in grassy brush marsh types of areas.

Enright faces a similar charge in Washington County. In that case, he has a hearing next week.

