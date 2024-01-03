Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISN -Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is firing back at Aaron Rodgers over comments he made on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The comments were made during the quarterback’s Tuesday appearance.

The conversation turned to accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at one point. A list of Epstein’s associates is expected to be released following a court order from a judge last month.

Rodgers Tuesday made a comment about people he believes won’t be happy to see the list. “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t happen,” Rodgers said.

“Obviously, a clip from this particular program was run on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Whenever Aaron brought up the list, Jimmy mocked him for it. Aaron has not forgotten about that,” McAfee said.

Kimmel responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

“Dear (expletive): for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
Several people hurt and displaced by Kiel apartment fire
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Reflections at Moraine Ridge has not had a new resident in almost a year and won't be changing...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge
New state law allows wineries to stay open until bar time
New state law allows wineries to stay open until bar time
Catalytic converter thefts Manitowoc
Officials searching for suspects after catalytic converter thefts