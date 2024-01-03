Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list

WISN -Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is firing back at Aaron Rodgers over comments he made on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The comments were made during the quarterback’s Tuesday appearance.

The conversation turned to accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at one point. A list of Epstein’s associates is expected to be released following a court order from a judge last month.

Rodgers Tuesday made a comment about people he believes won’t be happy to see the list. “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t happen,” Rodgers said.

“Obviously, a clip from this particular program was run on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Whenever Aaron brought up the list, Jimmy mocked him for it. Aaron has not forgotten about that,” McAfee said.

Kimmel responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

“Dear (expletive): for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

