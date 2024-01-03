ICY MIST OR SNOW SHOWERS POSSBLE TODAY

It’s a damp morning across northeast Wisconsin. A touch of freezing mist, mixed with flurries could create slick spots. While our severe weather outlook is VERY LOW, watch for icy spots on unsalted sidewalks and parking lots. As a weak cold front arrives today, we’ll see cloudy skies and scattered snow showers. Only a thin coating is possible, with much of the light snow melting away as temperatures rise into the middle 30s.

Our temperatures will be dropping tonight with a north wind and clearing skies. When many folks wake up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be in the single digits. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with seasonable highs in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead, milder weather returns for the weekend. Highs will be back in the 30s with some snow showers Friday night, and again on Sunday. There might be a few flakes flying around Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Bears to reach the playoffs.

There’s a better chance of accumulating snow early next week... A potential winter storm is expected to track somewhere through the Midwest and Great Lakes, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point, we don’t know the exact track of the storm, and therefore our snowfall totals are uncertain. Regardless of the path this storm takes, it will likely churn up strong winds and colder weather. Travel will be impacted across the region, so stay tuned to our storm updates over the next several days.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW/SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Icy mist possible. Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Snappy cold. Single-digit chills late. LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds late. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Snow showers at NIGHT across the NORTH. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. Breezy late. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not that cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Snow develops. Slippery travel possible. Turning blustery. HIGH: 34

