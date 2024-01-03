How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Dec. 27 - Jan. 2

(Stacker) - Gasoline prices are bouncing around for the first time since September, ending several months of consecutive price drops that made holiday travel a little easier on Americans this year.

“While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Tuesday.

If prices follow pre-pandemic trends, analysts say gas prices could start increasing significantly again after the Valentine’s Day holiday. The price for a barrel of oil is down this week compared to last, keeping gas prices tame for now.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 2.

Wisconsin’s current average for regular unleaded is $2.69, three cents cheaper than a week ago.

Appleton fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.56

Week change: -$0.04 (-1.5%)

Year change: -$0.37 (+12.5%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.78 (6/14/22)

Diesel current price: $3.63

Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

Year change: -$0.29 (-7.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/26/22)

Eau Claire fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.77

Week change: -$0.07 (-2.3%)

Year change: -$0.22 (-7.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.59

Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

Year change: -$0.45 (-11.1%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.49 (6/20/22)

Green Bay fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.72

Week change: -$0.06 (-2.0%)

Year change: -$0.30 (-9.9%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.86 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.75

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)

Year change: -$0.25 (-6.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/27/22)

Janesville fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.69

Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

Year change: -$0.36 (-10.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/13/22)

Diesel current price: $3.58

Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

Year change: -$0.41 (-10.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.58 (6/23/22)

Madison fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.69

Week change: -$0.04 (-1.5%)

Year change: -$0.36 (-11.7%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.85 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.65

Week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%)

Year change: -$0.30 (-7.5%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/23/22)

Milwaukee fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.57

Week change: -$0.02 (-0.8%)

Year change: -$0.42 (-14.1%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.18 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.66

Week change: -$0.04 (-1.1%)

Year change: -$0.51 (-12.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/26/22)

Oshkosh fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.64

Week change: -$0.03 (-1.2%)

Year change: -$0.34 (-11.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $3.70

Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

Year change: -$0.28 (-7.1%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/28/22)

Racine fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.60

Week change: -$0.06 (-2.1%)

Year change: -$0.40 (-13.2%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.20 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.71

Week change: -$0.07 (-1.8%)

Year change: -$0.44 (-10.6%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.59 (6/23/22)

Sheboygan fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.68

Week change: -$0.05 (-1.7%)

Year change: -$0.34 (+11.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.57

Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

Year change: -$0.46 (-11.5%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.50 (7/1/22)

Wausau fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.73

Week change: -$0.04 (-1.6%)

Year change: -$0.34 (+11.0%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $3.69

Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

Year change: -$0.39 (-9.5%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/19/22)

National fuel prices

U.S. metros with the most expensive gas

Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.21 San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.99 San Francisco, CA: $4.93

U.S. metros with the least expensive gas

Casper, WY: $2.26 Amarillo, TX: $2.48 Joplin, MO: $2.52

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.