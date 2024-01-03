Holy Eucharist reported stolen from Oshkosh Adoration Chapel

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Holy Eucharist was stolen from the Oshkosh Adoration Chapel located at the Most Blessed Sacrament Saint Mary site on Merritt Ave, according to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.

The church said on Facebook the alleged theft happened on December 29.

The Oshkosh parishes are working with the Oshkosh Police Department and the Diocese of Green Bay to investigate the event and recover the Eucharist. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department non-emergency number at (920) 236-5700.

The adoration chapel will remain closed until the investigation is complete and there is a security solution in place.

