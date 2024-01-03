Green Bay ranked #1 for hybrid workers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay is the best city in the country for hybrid workers. That’s according to a report from Rent.com.

It recognized the Greater Green Bay area for affordability compared to other cities and the availability of co-working spaces when hybrid workers work remotely.

Rent.com said Green Bay’s cost-of-living index is 89.5 -- below the national average at 100. Green Bay’s score means it’s more affordable than the national average for families to put food on the table, pay utilities, and find health care, for a few examples. That makes it more attractive to put down roots and work remotely.

Rent.com said Green Bay has more than a dozen buildings for hybrid workers, which equates to 1.2 co-working spaces for every 1,000 workers. That puts Green Bay above every other city on the list, beating places like Atlanta and Orlando.

“Just to have Green Bay in the number-one spotlight is just really helping more people recognize what an amazing place that Green Bay and certainly even the Broadway District is to live and work,” Mary Rhode, director of marketing at On Broadway, said.

Three co-working spaces call the Broadway District home, and there are many more scattered around the Greater Green Bay area.

On Broadway and the Greater Green Bay Chamber showed Action 2 News around The Urban Hub, 340 N. Broadway.

“Really now we’re seeing it explode in popularity and really be at capacity most of the time,” The Chamber’s vice president of talent and education Eric Vanden Heuvel said. “Sometimes you can come in and it’s just bustling. There’s people all over”

Within a couple blocks you can find The Nest (111 N. Broadway) and the Quarterdeck Club (520 N. Broadway).

Eric Vanden Heuvel said it gives business professionals a place to interact with one another.

“We know that working remote can sometimes be an isolating experience. You come to a place like this and you’re surrounded by your peers from a variety of different industries. So when this place is hopping, it’s buzzing with energy and you’re seeing the future of work take place right here,” Vanden Heuvel said.

The report said 12 percent of people living in Green Bay work remotely and co-working spaces are noticing the surge. Eighteen businesses and at least 450 individual workers use The Urban Hub.

