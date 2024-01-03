Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man who isn’t legally allowed to drive is charged in a Christmas Day crash that killed his wife and his mother and injured two other people in Manitowoc County.

First responders were called to a crash on Interstate 43 at the Fischer Creek Rd. overpass just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 25. A Chevy Suburban was on its roof against a bridge pillar support. According to the criminal complaint, deputies said an elderly woman in the front passenger seat was dead. Paramedics were trying to save the life of a woman in the back seat. Two people were sitting in the Tahoe, described as dazed and bruised.

A Chevy Tahoe was sitting in a lane of traffic. Two people inside were described as dazed and bruised and having difficulty moving.

Philip Slezewski was a short distance away from the crash, holding his daughter. He said the women in the Suburban were his mother and his wife. He told deputies he was trying to pass another vehicle when his steering became very loose and he lost control. He said he wasn’t aware of hitting another vehicle, just going off the road and flipping over. He said it might be a mechanical problem.

When a deputy asked for his drivers license he offered, he “might be suspended.” Investigators found a court citation in Manitowoc County suspending his license in September and two more court citations in Brown County suspending his license in October. Slezewski said he paid the citations but didn’t renew his license with the DOT. Investigators found the citations weren’t paid.

The crash survivors in the Tahoe told deputies there wasn’t a vehicle next to them when they were struck -- they believed their SUV was hit from behind.

Before taking a blood sample, Slezewski told a deputy he “did a couple lines of coke” and smoked marijuana the night before.

Investigators found a bag containing “white pills and a white, powdery substance” near the overturned Suburban. They also found a vape cartridge that would test positive for THC and a glass marijuana pipe.

Slezewski is charged with two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death. Each count carries a maximum of 6 years in prison.

He’s also charged with two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing great bodily harm, which each carries up to 3½ years, and party to the crime of possession of THC.

His initial hearing was postponed to Monday, Jan. 8, so he can have his attorney present.

Online court records show he was charged in Manitowoc County last year with violating child safety restraint requirements for a child under 4 and for driving without insurance. Those cases are still pending.

