Gonzalez family seeking help after a second emergency visa denial

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - In a devastating blow to the family of Jorge Gonzalez, his application for an emergency visa was once again denied by US Embassy officials in Ecuador this week, despite receiving help from Wisconsin’s elected officials.

“You can see it’s just randomly at the discretion of the interviewer and that’s the way it is, no one is accountable.” Jorge’s stepfather Kurt Schilling says it was a short meeting with a consulate, lasting only a couple of minutes

“Nobody is telling them that here, the files are complete, look at them,” says Schilling. “There’s no reason to reject them. Approve it. No one is doing that, no one is putting political pressure on our politicians that are in charge of the embassy, that is the United States embassy.”

The request for an emergency visa on Jorge’s behalf came after his four siblings were killed in a Waupaca County crash. Fabian, Lillian, and Daniela died at the scene. Daniel was kept on life support at a Neenah hospital before donating his organs, which included a walk of honor ceremony attended by hundreds of friends and family members.

Schilling’s one request now is for his wife, Paulina, to be able to spend time with her one remaining son at their house in Weyauwega.

“My wife can cry for hours at a time and all I can tell her is ‘I’m here for you’, but I can’t tell her her son is going to be,” Schilling says. “She wants him and deserves for him to be here. We’ve done nothing wrong. We are the victims. So I don’t know why people can’t help us. I know they can. I don’t know why they don’t.”

Both Congressman Mike Gallagher and Senator Tammy Baldwin have been working with the family on Jorge’s return. But the family says so far, nothing seems to be helping.

Burial for the four siblings who died will take place in Ecuador later this month.

A pair of online fundraisers started to help the family of the Gonzalez siblings continue to raise money. Combined they’ve brought in more than $170,000.

The pages can be found here and here.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.