Dump truck catches on fire on Highway 41

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Fire & Rescue responded to an early-morning vehicle fire on Highway 41 near the Town of Oconto.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, Oconto Fire & Rescue responded to a call of a dump truck on fire in the southbound lane of Highway 41 near S Range Line Road in the Town of Oconto. The caller said the fire continued flaring up despite using a fire extinguisher on it.

Crews responding found a dump truck with smoke and embers coming from the front tire on the driver’s side, and quickly extinguished it.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

