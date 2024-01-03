Deputies locate driver in hit-and-run outside building

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say the driver of a car in a hit-and-run captured on video has been found and identified.

Security video shows the car spinning on ice before crashing into a table and what appears to be an HVAC unit of a building in Kewaunee County. The car then speeds off.

The business says another vehicle in the parking lot was hit before the car crashed into the business itself.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says it happened the morning of New Year’s Day. They haven’t publicly identified the driver.

