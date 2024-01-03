Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence

Vehicle crash in Grand Chute
Vehicle crash in Grand Chute(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of N. Bluemond Drive between W. College Avenue and W. Highview Drive because of a crash and emergency presence.

A WBAY reporter on the scene captured photos of the crash. Police will be speaking to the media shortly.

Crash in Grand Chute
Crash in Grand Chute(WBAY)

This is an active situation and will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

