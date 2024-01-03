CDC: How our kids are dying

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The causes of children’s deaths are on the rise.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report is renewing calls to consider how we keep our kids safe.

The CDC’s injury reporting system says the number of deaths from drugs and firearms have skyrocketed for children under 18.

The CDC compared data from 2011 to 2021.

It found firearm deaths went up 87%. Drug poisoning deaths went up a shocking 133%.

Injuries that did not lead to death also went up, with firearm injuries up 113% and drug poisoning injuries up 10%.

Other concerning statistics from the study showed suffocation-related deaths went up 12.5%. Self-harm injuries increased 57%.

Lastly, injuries from motor vehicles went down 47%.

Overall, there were more child deaths from injury but a decrease in non-fatal injuries.

