Baird Creek reaches fundraising goal for Mountain Bike Skills Park Project

By Emily Reilly
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An exciting new cycling scene is now launching into motion, with county leaders presenting a donation of $35,000 to the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation Wednesday at the Triangle Hill Sports Area. It’s funding to put the finishing touches on a recreational space that isn’t your typical park.

“The topography of the Baird Creek Greenway is not great for kids trying to learn how to bike, so there was a need to have a training ground for kids to come out and learn mountain biking skills,” said Holly Baseman, the Executive Director of Baird Creek Preservation Foundation.

The project is three years in the making; Baird Creek currently has a beginner, intermediate and an advanced track, but still needs to complete additional features and put training camps together.

Baseman says the skills park will draw people from outside the area as well as serve those who live here.

“Everything from the Boys and Girls Club to the Pals Program, foster kids, there’s a whole plethora of kids that we want to get out here on bikes,” said Baseman.

The project also hopes to encourage children to spend less time in front of a screen and more time enjoying the outdoors. Nick Rozek from Pete’s Garage in Green Bay says he hopes the new skills park will get more kids playing outside and grow interest in mountain biking.

“I think there’s a big misconception that you’ve got to go to the Rockies or out east to get really great mountain biking, but even in Northeast Wisconsin we’ve got really awesome trails, people are always doing more work whether its fifty miles away or right within our town,” said Rozek.

Baseman anticipates the project will be completed and open to bikers by this spring.

