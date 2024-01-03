Appleton Police chief addresses safety after downtown shooting

Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson
Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Chief is answering questions about the safety of the city’s downtown after the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old on Christmas Eve.

Many witnesses have been interviewed but police say at this time no arrests have been made in a very active investigation.

At about 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Manuel Almanza was working at the Diablos Taco Truck on the corner of Walnut Street and College Avenue, finishing up his last few orders of the night.

“And suddenly we heard people yelling outside so when we saw through the window, we saw people fighting, a couple of guys. Seconds later we hear the gunshots and we saw this poor guy. We saw the scene,” said Almanza.

The victim, 22-year-old Elijah Dodson of Milwaukee, died at a nearby hospital. With a suspect still not in custody, Police Chief Polly Olson issued a letter to the community, letting people know the department is working around the clock to gather as much information as possible.

“We’ve heard. We monitor our social media very closely and we certainly can pick up on thoughts that people were having in terms of not feeling safe coming downtown and we felt it was important to address that,” said Chief Polly Olson.

Four extra officers every Friday and Saturday night will be on College Avenue along with the other officers already on patrol duty. She says the department is working on identifying other witnesses as well as reaching out to local businesses who may have seen anything.

“If there is anybody that is watching this and feels like they should step forward and share information that would be helpful,” Chief Olson.

Appleton Police chief addresses safety after downtown shooting

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers over Jeffrey Epstein’s list
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
Several people hurt and displaced by Kiel apartment fire

Latest News

Appleton Police chief addresses safety after downtown shooting
DEBRIEF: Appleton Police Chief addresses homicide
Baird Creek Skills Park
Baird Creek reaches fundraising goal for Mountain Bike Skills Park Project
Vehicle crash in Grand Chute
Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
Philip Slezewski is charged with a crash that killed his wife and his mother and injured 2...
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day, prosecutors say