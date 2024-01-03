GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Chief is answering questions about the safety of the city’s downtown after the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old on Christmas Eve.

Many witnesses have been interviewed but police say at this time no arrests have been made in a very active investigation.

At about 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Manuel Almanza was working at the Diablos Taco Truck on the corner of Walnut Street and College Avenue, finishing up his last few orders of the night.

“And suddenly we heard people yelling outside so when we saw through the window, we saw people fighting, a couple of guys. Seconds later we hear the gunshots and we saw this poor guy. We saw the scene,” said Almanza.

The victim, 22-year-old Elijah Dodson of Milwaukee, died at a nearby hospital. With a suspect still not in custody, Police Chief Polly Olson issued a letter to the community, letting people know the department is working around the clock to gather as much information as possible.

“We’ve heard. We monitor our social media very closely and we certainly can pick up on thoughts that people were having in terms of not feeling safe coming downtown and we felt it was important to address that,” said Chief Polly Olson.

Four extra officers every Friday and Saturday night will be on College Avenue along with the other officers already on patrol duty. She says the department is working on identifying other witnesses as well as reaching out to local businesses who may have seen anything.

“If there is anybody that is watching this and feels like they should step forward and share information that would be helpful,” Chief Olson.

Appleton Police chief addresses safety after downtown shooting

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.