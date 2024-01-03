Actor Willem Dafoe to be honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Willem Dafoe poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Poor Things' on...
Willem Dafoe poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Poor Things' on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt | Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WBAY) - Actor Willem Dafoe will be honored with the 2,768th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon” and the Spider-Man franchise. He’s been nominated four times for an Academy Award for his work in “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire,” “The Florida Project” and “At Eternity’s Gate.” He’s currently appearing in “Poor Things”.

Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.”

Dafoe received an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2022.

House of Green Bay woman accused of abusing her mother condemned
Green Bay man had a suspended license in crash that killed wife, mother on Christmas Day,...
Crash near N. Bluemound Dr. prompts Grand Chute Police Department emergency presence
