Actor Willem Dafoe to be honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WBAY) - Actor Willem Dafoe will be honored with the 2,768th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon” and the Spider-Man franchise. He’s been nominated four times for an Academy Award for his work in “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire,” “The Florida Project” and “At Eternity’s Gate.” He’s currently appearing in “Poor Things”.

Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.”

Dafoe received an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2022.

