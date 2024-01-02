Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay senior living facility is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. It’s a facility Action 2 News has covered multiple times before, ‘Reflections at Moraine Ridge.’

We first reported a violation report in 2022, in which the Wisconsin Department of Health Services found 20 violations including undocumented injuries to patients, not administering required medication, and unqualified caregivers.

The report shows two residents at Reflections at Moraine Ridge died from unexplained injuries that were not investigated internally by the facility and could’ve contributed to their deaths. The man at the center of this lawsuit did not die at the facility, but his family claims his lack of care at the facility contributed to his death.

Court documents show Bruce Jerovetz, who was 69-years-old at the time he was admitted as a resident and patient at Reflections at Moraine Ridge. He was there from September 30, of 2021 through approximately December 23 of that same year. Those same documents say Jerovetz developed a pressure ulcer on his right heel. The lawsuit claims Moraine Ridge was negligent in the care and treatment of Jerovetz.

His wife, Cheryl, is suing for medical and funeral expenses. Action 2 News reached out to Michael Klein, the President and CEO for Inspired Senior Healthcare, which operates Moraine Ridge.

He released a statement that reads:

“Moraine Ridge denies the allegations and will respond in due course to the court filing. Further, Moraine Ridge denies other assertions contained in a recent news article concerning a prior matter. Moraine Ridge appealed the matter which resulted in the department rescinding multiple alleged deficiencies and issuing amended findings. Moraine Ridge has and will continue to provide quality care to all of its residents.”

The company has 45 days for an official response to the courts; that deadline is this Friday. Action 2 News also reached out to Cheryl’s attorney for comment on this case and we have yet to hear back.

