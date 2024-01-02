What’s next after WI Supreme court orders new legislative maps drawn

One of the top early stories in 2024 will play out in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the top early stories in 2024 will play out in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The legislature and governor must submit new legislative electoral maps to the court by January 12th, which is a week from Friday, a result of a ruling by the liberal majority on the court back on December 22nd that the current maps in place are unconstitutional

GOP leaders may take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court, but timing is a major concern as the Wisconsin Elections Commission says new maps must be in place by March 15th to be ready for the fall election.

J.R. Ross, editor of wispolitics.com, joins us in the video above to explain more.

