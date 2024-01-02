Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says

A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – An old bomb washed up on the California shore days after heavy surf pounded the coastline.

It was covered with debris, but recognizable for its distinctive missile shape.

The bomb turned up at Pajaro Dunes, which is between Santa Cruz and Monterey, on New Year’s Eve.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded and determined it was an inert military ordinance.

Once it was deemed safe, personnel from nearby Travis Air Force Base came to take it away.

Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.
Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

The beach where the bomb washed up was among the areas evacuated last week as huge waves, some as high as 25 to 30 feet, churned along the coast.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
UPDATE: 25 displaced by apartment fire in Kiel
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
Reflections at Moraine Ridge has not had a new resident in almost a year and won't be changing...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Reflections at Moraine Ridge
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk