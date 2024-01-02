WARMER THAN NORMAL, BUT A BIT BLUSTERY

Considering it’s early January, it’s not overly cold for this time of year. However, despite more warmer than normal temperatures, today is going to be a wind-chilly day. High temperatures will be in the 30s, but wind chills will be in the teens this morning, with 20s this afternoon. West-southwest winds will gust up to 25 mph. Look for the wind to slow down towards sunset.

Hopefully the morning sunshine in the Fox Valley will energize you a bit... But skies will turn cloudy again by the afternoon. Folks farther north might not even see any sunshine today. The thickening cloud cover is courtesy of our next weathermaker, which will bring us snow showers late tonight and through tomorrow. As a weak cold front drifts through Wisconsin, we may see only a thin coating of snow. With high temperatures back above the freezing mark, much of it will melt away quickly.

Thursday looks a little colder, but mild January weather returns for Friday and into the weekend. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some flakes Friday night, and again on Sunday, but it won’t amount to much. Skies will be cloudy during the Packers-Bears game, with temperatures in the lower half of the 30s.

We also want to give you a FIRST ALERT to what looks like a potential winter storm moving through the region around Tuesday and Wednesday NEXT WEEK. While the exact track is unknown, it seems that accumulating snow is most likely from the Fox Valley and to the SOUTHEAST. Regardless of how much snow we get, the storm system will surely bring us gusty north winds and tumbling temperatures... Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Some early sun, then cloudy again. A bit blustery. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Plenty of clouds. Less wind. A few flakes. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... Only a thin coating. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 36 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy again. Night snow showers in the NORTH. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. A few stray flakes. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late-night snow develops. HIGH: 35

