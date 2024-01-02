Trump, 5 other Republicans and Biden approved for Wisconsin primary ballot

President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and five other Republican candidates have been chosen to appear on Wisconsin’s April 2 presidential primary ballot
Wisconsin ballot
Wisconsin ballot
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and five other Republican candidates were chosen Tuesday to be on Wisconsin’s April 2 presidential primary ballot. The slate of candidates was selected by the state’s bipartisan Presidential Preference Selection Committee.

The names next go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which will approve them for the ballot.

Republicans chosen for the ballot, in addition to Trump, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Trump's former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The presidential selection committee, comprised of leaders from both parties, approved the slate of candidates without debate in a meeting that lasted about five minutes.

There have been attempts in some states to bar Trump from the ballot because of his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump on Tuesday appealed a ruling from Maine and was expected to appeal another ruling from Colorado that ban him from the states' ballots, setting up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bars from office those who "engaged in insurrection."

Last week in Wisconsin, Minocqua Brewing Co. owner Kirk Bangstad filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission arguing that Trump should be disqualified on those grounds. But the commission dismissed the complaint because it was filed directly against members of the bipartisan agency. Bangstad has said he plans to file a lawsuit in circuit court.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
UPDATE: 25 displaced by apartment fire in Kiel
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

The Wisconsin State Court
GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider redistricting ruling, schedule for new maps
Challengers seek to block Donald Trump from appearing on Maine’s presidential primary ballot
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General...
Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps, orders new ones in big win for Democrats
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at...
A Republican proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is coming soon