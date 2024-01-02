Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Walworth County

Walworth County, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a man missing out of Walworth County who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment

According to the alert, 73-year-old Dennis E. Ryan left his home in Pell Lake at around 10:00 p.m. Monday night and has not been seen or heard from since. The release adds, he was last seen on Primrose Road.

Ryan is a white man, standing 6 ft. 3 inches, weighing 195 lbs, with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black winter hat and a red flannel shirt. His hair is described as blonde or strawberry.

It is believed that he is driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with a Wisconsin license plate reading AHT-4918.

If you have seen this man or have any information on where he is, you are asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Dept. at 262-279-3454.

