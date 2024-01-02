Report: Milwaukee police officer shot and injured

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer in Milwaukee was shot and injured Tuesday while responding to an incident, according to our sister station, WISN.

WISN cites sources that report the officer is conscious and has been hospitalized.

The incident happened in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood at Green Bay and Fairmount avenues, WISN reports. The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to that area at 10:06 a.m.

Residents who live on the second floor of the duplex where the incident occurred tell WISN they heard officers yelling to someone to put a gun down.

A woman at a nearby church said she heard gunshots and a swarm of police at around 10 a.m.

Roads in the area have been blocked off and a large presence of police and fire crews is on the scene, WISN reports.

No word yet on the officer’s condition.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
generic fire
One person hurt after Green Bay apartment fire

Latest News

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, 1st time the game has been won on New Year’s Day
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing out of Walworth County
Maisee Chang
Green Bay police say Maisee Chang has been found safe