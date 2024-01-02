Report: Milwaukee police officer shot and injured

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer in Milwaukee was shot and injured Tuesday while responding to an incident, according to our sister station, WISN.

WISN cites sources that report the officer is conscious and has been hospitalized.

The incident happened in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood at Green Bay and Fairmount avenues, WISN reports. The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to that area at 10:06 a.m.

Residents who live on the second floor of the duplex where the incident occurred tell WISN they heard officers yelling to someone to put a gun down.

A woman at a nearby church said she heard gunshots and a swarm of police at around 10 a.m.

Roads in the area have been blocked off and a large presence of police and fire crews is on the scene, WISN reports.

No word yet on the officer’s condition.

