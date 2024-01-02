Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many in Green Bay are enjoying the latest Packers victory, including the quarterback’s girlfriend.

Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone posted to TikTok on Monday, sharing the love for Love, which a lot of fans appreciated. The video received more than 194,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

It comes after the Packers quarterback had a great New Year’s Eve, with a victory against the Vikings.

Love threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to put the Packers in control of a spot in the playoffs with a 33-10 victory Sunday after the Vikings benched another turnover-prone quarterback.

Aaron Jones rushed for 120 yards and Jayden Reed had two touchdown catches for the Packers (8-8), who can get the NFC’s last wild-card spot by beating Chicago at home next week. Seattle’s loss earlier in the day allowed them to climb above the cut.

“At the beginning of the season, everybody tried to count us out. In the middle of the season everybody tried to count us out,” Jones said. “I think that speaks to a lot of these guys in this locker room, tuning out the noise and just getting to work.”

Love went 24 for 33 for 256 yards in what was surely the finest game of his first year as the starter in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

“He’s playing at an incredibly high level. I’m super happy for him because he’s put in a ton of work to get to this point,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I really think the sky is the limit for us. He’s just showing a glimpse of what he can ultimately be.”

The Packers host Chicago next Sunday.

Ronika Stone is a successful athlete in her own right, previously setting records playing volleyball for the University of Oregon. In October 2023, San Diego Pro Volleyball announced that Stone signed with the team. She’s also the daughter of former NFL player Ron Stone, who played for several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders before retiring in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.