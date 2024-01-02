Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone shares the love on TikTok

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many in Green Bay are enjoying the latest Packers victory, including the quarterback’s girlfriend.

Jordan Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone posted to TikTok on Monday, sharing the love for Love, which a lot of fans appreciated. The video received more than 194,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

It comes after the Packers quarterback had a great New Year’s Eve, with a victory against the Vikings.

Love threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to put the Packers in control of a spot in the playoffs with a 33-10 victory Sunday after the Vikings benched another turnover-prone quarterback.

Aaron Jones rushed for 120 yards and Jayden Reed had two touchdown catches for the Packers (8-8), who can get the NFC’s last wild-card spot by beating Chicago at home next week. Seattle’s loss earlier in the day allowed them to climb above the cut.

“At the beginning of the season, everybody tried to count us out. In the middle of the season everybody tried to count us out,” Jones said. “I think that speaks to a lot of these guys in this locker room, tuning out the noise and just getting to work.”

Love went 24 for 33 for 256 yards in what was surely the finest game of his first year as the starter in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

“He’s playing at an incredibly high level. I’m super happy for him because he’s put in a ton of work to get to this point,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I really think the sky is the limit for us. He’s just showing a glimpse of what he can ultimately be.”

The Packers host Chicago next Sunday.

Ronika Stone is a successful athlete in her own right, previously setting records playing volleyball for the University of Oregon. In October 2023, San Diego Pro Volleyball announced that Stone signed with the team. She’s also the daughter of former NFL player Ron Stone, who played for several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders before retiring in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
UPDATE: 25 displaced by apartment fire in Kiel
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Captain's Walk Winery in Green Bay
New state law allows wineries to stay open until bar time
Appleton Police Department police presence
Appleton Police increasing presence downtown after homicide
Police Lights Generic
Ascend Services says catalytic converter stolen from nonprofit’s vehicle
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
UPDATE: 25 displaced by apartment fire in Kiel