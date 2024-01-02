New state law allows wineries to stay open until bar time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new year means a new extended curfew for wineries in the state; they no longer have to close at 9 PM. Now, they can stay open until bar time, thanks to a new state law that took effect this year.

It levels the playing field for wineries to compete with not only your typical bar scene, but also special events. The owner of ‘The Captain’s Walk’ in Green Bay, Donna Mcvey, said it’s what she is most excited about with these extended hours.

Since 2007, she says the winery has always just had the winery licensee, so the latest she could be open was 9:00 PM. Now, she can stay open until 2 AM on weekdays and 2:30 AM on the weekend.

Based on her clientele, Mcvey said she doesn’t foresee that happening, especially with staffing. However, she does foresee some big changes in the future.

“I am rebranding the winery, just calling it ‘The Walk’ and I’m waiting for my new logo to be here. But at that time, we’ll update hours and push to 10 o’clock I think to begin with,” said Mcvey. “It does give me the ability to have after-hours parties or parties for guests or stay open later for events if that’s something that we’re wanting to do. So, that’s really nice to have that ability.”

Part of this new law also gives breweries the freedom to mass produce their own canned cocktails, make hard seltzers and sell beer made outside of Wisconsin in their tap rooms.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.