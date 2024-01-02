Multiple departments respond to apartment fire in Kiel

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple units are on the scene responding to an apartment fire in the city of Kiel.

We’re working to learn if any people are hurt or how many have been displaced as a result of the fire. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. Crews from neighboring communities have also responded to provide mutual aide.

We will provide you updates on the situation as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.