Multiple departments respond to apartment fire in Kiel

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple units are on the scene responding to an apartment fire in the city of Kiel.

We’re working to learn if any people are hurt or how many have been displaced as a result of the fire. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. Crews from neighboring communities have also responded to provide mutual aide.

We will provide you updates on the situation as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fatal Crash
Crash on I-39 SB in Portage County leaves one dead
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

Latest News

Jacksonport Polar Plunge 2023
Tradition continues at 38th annual Polar Plunge in Jacksonport
Tradition continues at 38th annual Polar Plunge in Jacksonport
Tradition continues at 38th annual Polar Plunge in Jacksonport
Sturgeon Bay Pickleball
5th Annual Polarball Pickleball Event held in Sturgeon Bay
Polar Pickleball
Polar Pickleball
Froedtert-ThedaCare Agreement
ThedaCare and Froedtert Health Systems merge