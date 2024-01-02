Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating

DOJ says all evidence being reviewed will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney after the investigation ends.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

City of Monona, Wis. (WMTV) - A car chase involving the Monona Police Department ended in a crash, killing three people. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Monona Police officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle just after 9:00 p.m. Monday night at Nichols and Monona Drive in Monona. After being pulled over, the vehicle fled the scene.

During the chase, DOJ says a Dane County Deputy deployed a tire deflation device on the vehicle, which then crashed near the intersection of Buckeye Road and Femrite Drive in the Town of Cottage Grove. The three people in the vehicle died at the scene according to authorities. No law enforcement officials were injured in this incident.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s office confirms law enforcement agencies were on scene until at least 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While the crash is being investigated by DCI, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duty. Wisconsin DOJ says both Monona PD and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office squad cars were equipped with dash cams, and that all law enforcement agencies are fully cooperating with the investigation.

DOJ says all evidence being reviewed will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney after the investigation ends.

We will update this story as soon as more information is released.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
generic fire
One person hurt after Green Bay apartment fire
Car for FDL County Sheriff
One dead, four hurt in Fond du Lac County rollover crash
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

Latest News

Sanofi, maker of Lantus, joins Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in capping prices for all insured...
Leading insulin maker caps price at $35 per month
Crossing guard
Green Bay hiring crossing guards
Crossing guard at a busy crosswalk (file image)
Green Bay needs crossing guards
Person in hospital bed on respirator
Respiratory virus hospitalizations rising
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's squad car at scene of crash
Driver arrested for hit-and-run following Fond du Lac County crash