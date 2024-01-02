Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating

City of Monona, Wis. (WMTV) - A car chase involving the Monona Police Department ended in a crash, killing three people. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Monona Police officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle just after 9:00 p.m. Monday night at Nichols and Monona Drive in Monona. After being pulled over, the vehicle fled the scene.

During the chase, DOJ says a Dane County Deputy deployed a tire deflation device on the vehicle, which then crashed near the intersection of Buckeye Road and Femrite Drive in the Town of Cottage Grove. The three people in the vehicle died at the scene according to authorities. No law enforcement officials were injured in this incident.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s office confirms law enforcement agencies were on scene until at least 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While the crash is being investigated by DCI, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duty. Wisconsin DOJ says both Monona PD and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office squad cars were equipped with dash cams, and that all law enforcement agencies are fully cooperating with the investigation.

DOJ says all evidence being reviewed will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney after the investigation ends.

We will update this story as soon as more information is released.

