Mission BBQ in Ashwaubenon reopening after fire

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay area location of Mission BBQ, a BBQ restaurant dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders, will reopen Wednesday after a lengthy closure.

The location on S. Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon was forced to close on November 12 due to a fire. When the fire broke out in November, a firefighter was injured, but he was able to recover.

After construction and restoration teams repaired the restaurant, the location announced it would reopen on January 3 at 11 a.m.

