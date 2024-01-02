Leading maker of insulin caps price at $35 per month

Sanofi, maker of Lantus, joins Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in capping prices for all insured patients
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting now, millions of Americans will get insulin at a cheaper price. The new price tag is $35 per month.

Lantus, made by the company Sanofi, is the most-widely prescribed insulin in the U.S. It’s now capped at $35 a month if you have insurance.

This is a big deal for so many people. About 8.5 million Americans rely on insulin to survive. Health officials say as many as 25% of patients haven’t been able to afford their medicine.

In 2023, the nation’s two other major insulin manufacturers, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, also reduced their insulin prices.

Insulin manufacturers have been under a lot of pressure from federal officials and the public to lower their prices.

The pressure especially came on after the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year set a $35 cap for insulin for people with Medicare.

This will make a huge impact. The CDC says in the U.S. alone the number of adults with diabetes has doubled over the past 20 years and now more than 37.3 million people have it.

If you don’t have insurance, you are eligible for Sanofi’s insulin savings program.

