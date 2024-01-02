Green Bay hiring crossing guards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for some extra cash and you like working with kids, Green Bay needs crossing guards right now.

As we continue heading into winter and people get sick, or even as retired crossing guards may take a trip or head south for a few weeks, substitute crossing guards are often needed to make sure that kids get to school safely.

”We need enthusiastic people. We need people who like kids and we need people who want to help the community,” says Steven Sannes from Cross Safe.

The City of Green Bay outsources the hiring process through a company called Cross Safe.

There are full-time and part-time positions available, with shifts being one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

The pay is $16.08 an hour.

“Greet the kids in the morning. Sometimes they haven’t talked to anyone. They’re latchkey kids and they go off to school, I may be the first person they see in the morning. So we have a little conversation. Kids certainly keep you on your toes. You find out what they had for breakfast, what their afterschool activities are. It’s fun,” crossing guard Tom Miller said.

The job is often appealing to college students and retirees.

”I have kids that do it for college because it’s a good spot for extra spending money. I have mothers who have kids who went back to school and they’d like to have extra spending money. Then I have a lot of golfing buddies who like to earn money so they can golf during the summer or go on a trip during the winter,” Sannes said.

”It’s different every day. Traffic is different. You can see some patterns. But making sure the kids get to school and get home safely is most important,” Miller said.

