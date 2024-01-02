Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old man from West Bend was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death following a crash in Fond du Lac County on New Year’s Day.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle with five people inside was going south on Highway 45 when it went into the ditch and hit a culvert just after 1 a.m. Sunday in Auburn township. The vehicle rolled several times, and four people were ejected.

After being ejected, a 19-year-old Hartford woman was dragged 3 miles from the original crash site by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead. She was the driver of the first vehicle.

The sheriff’s office believes the people in the two vehicles knew each other and were traveling together.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor in the first crash.

A 17-year-old boy from Iron Ridge was taken to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with critical injuries. He was initially identified as being from West Bend. The other victims -- a 16-year-old girl from Theresa, a 17-year-old from Milwaukee, and a 21-year-old from Iron Ridge were taken to hospitals but are expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office says more details about the crash will come out when the district attorney files a criminal complaint in court.

