Door County Candle Company grows donations for Ukraine war victims with new program

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - From bringing light to Ukrainian soldiers in 2023 to new fundraising projects for dozens of groups in 2024, the owners of Door County Candle say they are relentless when it comes to candles creating change.

Recently, a Ukrainian soldier, holding what he calls ‘an invaluable’ tin candle, expressed gratitude for the gift from Northeast Wisconsin in a video of Facebook.

The candles were part of a labor of love for door county candle company owner, Christiana Trapani, reaching out to her home country with yellow and blue “Ukraine candles”. 100 percent of profits go toward relief efforts through the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine. In addition, for each of those candles sold, a tin candle was sent to soldiers or families overseas.

“He was explaining that those candles would be the source of light in their bunkers they were going to not only provide light but also get rid of the smell of burning wood and mice that were filling up their bunkers,” said Trapani.

Now, almost two dozen groups are participating in Door County Candle Company’s new virtual philanthropy program.

“It’s meant to empower groups of all sizes to raise money for our cause near and far. Being virtual you can join and fundraise whether they’re in Wisconsin or Hawaii,” said Trapani.

To get involved, visit the Door County Candle Company website and click on the ‘fundraising tab.’

Christiana says she has big dreams for 2024, to hopefully raise $10 million or more for various nonprofits, saying what they create in Door County is so much more than just a candle.

“It kind of goes back to the video with the tin like we make such an impact with those candles, and to continue seeing that impact being made with our fundraising program. I hope we can make a difference for so many groups near and far,” said Trapani.

