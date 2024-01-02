CLOUDY, BLUSTERY, AND A FEW SNOW SHOWERS FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Mid-30s today will feel like seasonable 20s because of the wind chill factor
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
I hope you saw a little bit of sun this morning because we won’t see much again until Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon should climb back into the 30s but gusty winds are making it feel more like the 10s and 20s.

Winds ease tonight but the clouds continue. A few passing snow flakes can’t be totally ruled out. We’ll have a few snow showers around on Wednesday as a cold front passes. Only a dusting is expected (if that) with higher totals in the lake effect snow belts of far northern WI and the U.P. It’ll stay blustery on Wednesday but highs should get back into the 30s.

Thursday looks a little colder, but mild January weather returns for Friday and into the weekend. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some flakes Friday night, and again on Sunday, but it won’t amount to much. Skies will be cloudy during the Packers-Bears game, with temperatures in the lower half of the 30s.

We also want to give you a FIRST ALERT to what looks like a potential winter storm moving through the region around Tuesday and Wednesday NEXT WEEK. While the exact track is unknown, it seems that accumulating snow is most likely from the Fox Valley and to the SOUTHEAST. Regardless of how much snow we get, the storm system will surely bring us gusty north winds and tumbling temperatures... Stay tuned.

Storm Possible Next Week
Storm Possible Next Week(WBAY)

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/N 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy & blustery. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Plenty of clouds. Less wind. A few flakes. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... Only a thin coating. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy again. Night snow showers in the NORTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. A few stray flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late-night snow develops. HIGH: 36

