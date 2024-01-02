Ascend Services says catalytic converter stolen from nonprofit’s vehicle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ascend Services, Inc. says they were the target of a recent theft.

The non-profit that serves youth and adults with disabilities in Manitowoc County says police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened early December. The catalytic converter was cut off from their main production box truck. Executive Director, Deanna Genske, said until this vehicle is fixed, they will have to rely on their second, much older truck.

The box truck hit by the theft will put a strain on some of their services, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

The estimates for fixing the vehicle range from $11,000 to $16,000. When the thieves cut off the convertor, they did quite a bit of damage to the truck, so that is why the non-profit said the cost is so high.

If you would like to help Ascend to cover costs associated with the theft you can donate on their website www.ascendservicesinc.org under the Donate button.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.