Ascend Services says catalytic converter stolen from nonprofit’s vehicle

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ascend Services, Inc. says they were the target of a recent theft.

The non-profit that serves youth and adults with disabilities in Manitowoc County says police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened early December. The catalytic converter was cut off from their main production box truck. Executive Director, Deanna Genske, said until this vehicle is fixed, they will have to rely on their second, much older truck.

The box truck hit by the theft will put a strain on some of their services, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

The estimates for fixing the vehicle range from $11,000 to $16,000. When the thieves cut off the convertor, they did quite a bit of damage to the truck, so that is why the non-profit said the cost is so high.

If you would like to help Ascend to cover costs associated with the theft you can donate on their website www.ascendservicesinc.org under the Donate button.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
generic fire
One person hurt after Green Bay apartment fire

Latest News

Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Kiel
UPDATE: 25 displaced by apartment fire in Kiel
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing out of Walworth County
FILE: Police lights
Report: Milwaukee police officer shot and injured