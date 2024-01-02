Appleton Police increasing presence downtown after homicide

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Appleton Police Department sent out a letter to the community Tuesday addressing a homicide that occurred on Dec. 24.

In the letter, the Appleton Police Chief says they are continuing to investigate the incident and understand it has shaken the community.

As a response to the incident, the department is increasing patrols in the downtown area, according to the letter. The letter also states they are working to find the person responsible for the homicide.

Action 2 News Previously reported a man was identified in a homicide investigation that started Christmas Eve in Appleton. Appleton Police said the victim of the homicide incident that took place in the 100 block of S. Walnut St. in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 has been identified as Elijah D. Dodson of Milwaukee. He was 22 years old.

The Appleton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information related to the case to reach out to 920-832-5500.

