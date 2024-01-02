3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 2023 weather review

Hot enough for ya? Temperatures and the wind chill may feel more like winter, but 2024 is still off to a warmer- and drier-than-normal start.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Which is how you could describe 2023: warmer and drier than normal.

But there were some surprises, too.

First Alert Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz reviews the weather of December and all of 2023. Give Brad 3 Brilliant Minutes and see if the year gets a thumbs up or a thumbs down.

