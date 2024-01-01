Tradition continues at 38th annual Polar Plunge in Jacksonport

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a sight to see each year: hundreds of people taking part in the Annual Polar Bear Plunge in Door County. The Jacksonport Polar Bear Club hosts the free event. They sell tee-shirts and merchandise now, with proceeds going towards the local fire department that’s on hand each year to keep people safe.

Organizers have been keeping track of the temperatures every year since it started. On January 1.1986, it was a balmy 22 degrees. This Monday, it was a tad warmer clocking in at 25 degrees at noon, which didn’t scare any participants. The founder says he is excited each year to see everyone who comes out to start the new year with a challenge.

“It’s just a fun day, it’s a beautiful beach. Jacksonport all summer is a crowded beach, it’s a nice sandy bottom so it’s perfect for a swim whether it’s July 1. or Jan 1,” said J.R. Jarosh, the Polar Bear Club founder.

Last year, roughly 800 people took part while in the first year and actually the first couple of years it was just one person doing the polar plunge. It wasn’t until 1990 they hit double-digits with 12 people participating.

